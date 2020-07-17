Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $27,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

NYSE:AMT opened at $257.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.73. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

