Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,666,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

