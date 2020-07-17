Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $40,000 Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $80,515,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 648,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 400,675 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Bunge by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 369,951 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 721.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 356,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 313,388 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $12,704,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bunge Ltd has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $59.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.