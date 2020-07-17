iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 659.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,112,000.

IWP opened at $164.06 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

