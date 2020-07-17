Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 506.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

