Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 259 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $214.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.37 and its 200-day moving average is $194.80. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

