Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $43,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 230.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network grew its stake in Ares Capital by 989.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCC opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.