Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 73.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.24.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.45. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

