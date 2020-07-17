BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after purchasing an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,206,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,072,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.08.

NYSE:BA opened at $187.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.78. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.06 billion, a PE ratio of 552.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.