BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $505,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after buying an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,991,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,165,000 after acquiring an additional 721,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,964. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

