Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 810 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 632.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,802,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,060,000 after buying an additional 4,132,981 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

