Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 2,938 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $29.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

