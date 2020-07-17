Howe & Rusling Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in FedEx by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 366 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.08.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,800 shares of company stock worth $23,361,558 in the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

