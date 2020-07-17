356 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Acquired by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at about $579,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 212.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $79.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $83.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33.

