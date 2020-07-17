Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 1,818.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

