Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.67% of Astronics worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATRO. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 128.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Astronics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $35,998.00. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $9.70 on Friday. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $298.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

