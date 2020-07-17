1,830 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $1,689,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

