1,830 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $1,689,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,196.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

