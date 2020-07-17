Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

