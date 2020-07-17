Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.