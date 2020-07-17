Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,386 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Wayne Yu sold 2,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $115,401.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $3,521,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,035 shares of company stock worth $13,309,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

NYSE KNX opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $44.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

