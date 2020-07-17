13,758 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AutoNation by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AutoNation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.