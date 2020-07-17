Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $347,000 in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,690.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

