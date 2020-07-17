Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $347,000 in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CLH opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.52.
CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.
In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,690.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
