Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $353,000 Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,677,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after buying an additional 509,962 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

PRA stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $857.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.24.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

