Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,328 ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Separately, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Merger ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,469,000.

ProShares Merger ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. ProShares Merger ETF has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

