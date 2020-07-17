10,872 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $39.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

