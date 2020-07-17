Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.2% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.43. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

