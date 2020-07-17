Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

