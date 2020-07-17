Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 44,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.56.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.