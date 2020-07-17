Grassi Investment Management Has $33.16 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.8% of Grassi Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 11.3% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 73,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,728,000 after buying an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 43,176 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $365.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

