Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 276,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

