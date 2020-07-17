Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $351.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

