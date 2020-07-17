Scout Investments Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dassault Systemes by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the first quarter valued at $286,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $175.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Dassault Systemes SE has a one year low of $113.37 and a one year high of $181.29.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DASTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.