Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.95% of Radiant Logistics worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 117.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

