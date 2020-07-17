Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,914 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,770,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after buying an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,220,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after buying an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,631,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $432.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.33. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.47.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

