Scout Investments Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,674 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $24.60 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

