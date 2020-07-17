Scout Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,936,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $4,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $3,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

VREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Varex Imaging from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of VREX opened at $16.39 on Friday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $637.33 million, a P/E ratio of 136.59, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

