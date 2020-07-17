CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 117 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after acquiring an additional 446,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,800,000 after purchasing an additional 228,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average is $96.78. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.58.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

