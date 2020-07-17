Scout Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 147,958 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 152,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Imperial Oil to a “sell” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of IMO opened at $16.63 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $28.53.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1578 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.