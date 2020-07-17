Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,533 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 325.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $134.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.39. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

