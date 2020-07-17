CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 705 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.02 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

