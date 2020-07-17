CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $24,812,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $446,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock opened at $278.40 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.47.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.91.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

