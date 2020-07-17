CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 295 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Allegion were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 843.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,007,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLE. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $106.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

