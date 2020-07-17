Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $14.37 on Friday. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $25.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

