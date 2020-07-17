CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $225,000 in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J stock opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

