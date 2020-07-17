CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 197,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,883,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,501,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,512 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.08.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $235.58 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $251.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.