Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $1,536,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 102,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amdocs by 502.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after buying an additional 163,936 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,473,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.