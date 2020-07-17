CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 162.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 282,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 174,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,687,872 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

