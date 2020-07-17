Scout Investments Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WPP by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WPP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $38.73 on Friday. Wpp Plc has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc.
Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Position in Apple Inc.
Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Apple Inc.
Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 127 Shares of Apple Inc.
Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc.
Capital Insight Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc.
Grassi Investment Management Has $33.16 Million Position in Apple Inc.
Grassi Investment Management Has $33.16 Million Position in Apple Inc.
Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc.
Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc.
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of Apple Inc.
Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Buys 120 Shares of Apple Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report