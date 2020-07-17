Scout Investments Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WPP by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WPP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP opened at $38.73 on Friday. Wpp Plc has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.