Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.62. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

