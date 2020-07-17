Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.14 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $216,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock worth $7,439,856. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

